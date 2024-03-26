SkillUp EdTech
ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization

Launch your career as a Six Sigma Black Belt . Master the Six Sigma framework and specialize in process improvement, team management, and advanced statistical tools

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
E R Suresh Narain

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the core principles of the Six Sigma methodology, including the systems and tools used.

  • Apply advanced statistical tools and techniques in each DMAIC phase for process improvement.

  • Manage team dynamics and assign roles and responsibilities effectively.

  • Demonstrate leadership skills in project management and problem-solving.

Skills you'll gain

Six Sigma for Process Improvement

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, and techniques, with the systems and tools and their use for measurable organizational impact.

  • Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, techniques, and the systems and tools used for measurable organizational impact.

  • Discuss the commonly used Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) methodologies and related design constraints.

  • Describe the key concepts of each phase of the DMAIC framework for process improvement in the organization.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Process Improvement
Category: Six Sigma 
Category: DMAIC framework
Category: Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) framework
Category: Lean enterprise

Leadership and Team Management

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain team dynamics and their impact on a quality improvement project.

  • Assign team roles and responsibilities for effective project execution.

  • Identify and overcome barriers to the effective implementation of the Six Sigma methodology.

  • Demonstrate team leadership in managing change and executing complex projects.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Process Improvement
Category: Leadership
Category: Statistical analysis and tools
Category: Six Sigma
Category: Team roles and responsibilities

Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the statistical analysis tools required for quality and process improvement in each phase of the DMAIC methodology.

  • Describe the statistical processes of each phase of the DMAIC methodology used for operational efficiency.

  • Apply statistical analysis tools for representing relationships, analyzing systems, and testing hypotheses.

  • Implement design experiments and apply statistical process control to streamline business processes.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Process Improvement
Category: DMAIC methodology
Category: Six Sigma 
Category: Statistical analysis and tools
Category: Design of Experiments (DOE)

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,987 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

