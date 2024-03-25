SkillUp EdTech
Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools
Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
E R Suresh Narain

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the statistical analysis tools required for quality and process improvement in each phase of the DMAIC methodology.

  • Describe the statistical processes of each phase of the DMAIC methodology used for operational efficiency.

  • Apply statistical analysis tools for representing relationships, analyzing systems, and testing hypotheses.

  • Implement design experiments and apply statistical process control to streamline business processes.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

8 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the various statistical tools you can use for process analysis and data collection. The module delves into the statistical technique of measurement system analysis (MSA). You will also learn how to use graphical tools to construct and interpret diagrams and charts. You will be equipped with how the results of statistical studies are used to draw valid conclusions, the distribution methods relevant to probability, and the techniques used for process capability. Finally, you will learn to interpret the difference between short-term and long-term capabilities.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how to measure and model relationships between variables. You will explore the correlation coefficient, linear regression, and multivariate tools. The module also delves into applying the key concepts of hypothesis testing, such as the significance of testing, calculating sample size, and analyzing waste. You will become acquainted with techniques such as point and interval estimates and tests for means, variances, and proportions. Additionally, you will learn the analysis of variance (ANOVA) and goodness-of-fit (chi-square) tests and the techniques for analyzing and managing risk.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will explore the key concepts of the design of experiments (DOE). You will also learn how to apply the principles of DOE, such as power, sample size, balance, repetition, replication, order, efficiency, randomization, blocking, interaction, confounding, and resolution. The module will take you through planning and evaluating different types of experiments in DOE and various types of Lean methods you can use for process improvement, like waste elimination, cycle-time reduction, Kaizen, and others. Additionally, the module focuses on statistical process control (SPC) and other controls that help to streamline business processes. Finally, you will learn how to sustain process improvements using methods like documentation, training, and evaluation.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools course. In this assignment, you have been provided with a real-life scenario. You must explain how you can use process capabilities and their related metrics in process improvement.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

