SkillUp EdTech
Leadership and Team Management
SkillUp EdTech

Leadership and Team Management

This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

E R Suresh Narain
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: E R Suresh Narain

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain team dynamics and their impact on a quality improvement project.

  • Assign team roles and responsibilities for effective project execution.

  • Identify and overcome barriers to the effective implementation of the Six Sigma methodology.

  • Demonstrate team leadership in managing change and executing complex projects.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

8 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the different types of teams in an organization. You will learn about the various team roles and responsibilities for roles, such as the leader, facilitator, coach, and individual member. The module also focuses on the various factors that influence the selection of team members for these roles. Additionally, you will be acquainted with the factors that make a team successful. The module delves into various aspects of team facilitation, such as motivation techniques and stages of team formation. You will learn about how to communicate effectively within a team. You will learn about the essential techniques for managing team dynamics, such as group behaviors, meetings, and decision-making. Finally, you will learn about the essential stages of training a team.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the impact of Six Sigma projects on all the various stakeholders, like customers, suppliers, and others. You will be introduced to various benchmarking methods, including best practices, competitive, collaborative, and breakthrough. You will also learn how to apply benchmarking practices to select measures and performance goals for projects. Additionally, the module delves into the types of business measures used to evaluate the success of Six Sigma initiatives. You will learn about various performance measures and how they can be aligned with organizational strategies.

What's included

5 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the various roles and responsibilities of leadership, champions, sponsors, process owners, and Black Belts in driving Six Sigma and Lean initiatives. The module explains how different organizational groups influence project deployment. You will learn how the organizational culture can influence Six Sigma projects. The module will also delve into the common causes of Six Sigma failures, including the lack of management support and resources. Finally, you will learn about the various techniques you can apply to manage change effectively.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Leadership and Team Management course. In this assignment, you have been provided with a real-life scenario. You need to explain how you can use key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance of the organization’s business products, processes, or services.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

E R Suresh Narain
SkillUp EdTech
6 Courses402 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions