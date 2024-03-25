This course is designed to guide you on how to prepare for the American Society for Quality Certified Six Sigma Black Belt or ASQ CSSBB certification, a mark of quality excellence across industries. The course focuses on the different types of teams, roles, and responsibilities in an organization. It delves into the factors that make a team successful and how you can motivate and train a team effectively.
Leadership and Team Management
This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization
Taught in English
Explain team dynamics and their impact on a quality improvement project.
Assign team roles and responsibilities for effective project execution.
Identify and overcome barriers to the effective implementation of the Six Sigma methodology.
Demonstrate team leadership in managing change and executing complex projects.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the different types of teams in an organization. You will learn about the various team roles and responsibilities for roles, such as the leader, facilitator, coach, and individual member. The module also focuses on the various factors that influence the selection of team members for these roles. Additionally, you will be acquainted with the factors that make a team successful. The module delves into various aspects of team facilitation, such as motivation techniques and stages of team formation. You will learn about how to communicate effectively within a team. You will learn about the essential techniques for managing team dynamics, such as group behaviors, meetings, and decision-making. Finally, you will learn about the essential stages of training a team.
In this module, you will learn about the impact of Six Sigma projects on all the various stakeholders, like customers, suppliers, and others. You will be introduced to various benchmarking methods, including best practices, competitive, collaborative, and breakthrough. You will also learn how to apply benchmarking practices to select measures and performance goals for projects. Additionally, the module delves into the types of business measures used to evaluate the success of Six Sigma initiatives. You will learn about various performance measures and how they can be aligned with organizational strategies.
In this module, you will be introduced to the various roles and responsibilities of leadership, champions, sponsors, process owners, and Black Belts in driving Six Sigma and Lean initiatives. The module explains how different organizational groups influence project deployment. You will learn how the organizational culture can influence Six Sigma projects. The module will also delve into the common causes of Six Sigma failures, including the lack of management support and resources. Finally, you will learn about the various techniques you can apply to manage change effectively.
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Leadership and Team Management course. In this assignment, you have been provided with a real-life scenario. You need to explain how you can use key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance of the organization’s business products, processes, or services.
