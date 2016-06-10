In this course, you will learn how to build your team, improve teamwork and collaboration, and sustain team performance through continuous learning and improvement. Specifically, you will learn best practices for composing a team and aligning individual and team goals. You will also learn how to establish roles, build structures, and manage decision making so that your team excels. This course will also help you manage critical team processes such as conflict resolution and building trust that have a profound impact on your team’s performance. You will discuss some of the best ways to harness the productive potential of teams while mitigating the risks and traps of teamwork.
This course is part of the Leading People and Teams Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Leadership Dynamics
- Leadership
- Management
- Team Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Designing Your Team for Excellence
Structuring Your Team for Excellence
Managing Team Dynamics
Creating Sustainable Team Performance and Learning
Reviews
- 5 stars83.13%
- 4 stars14.65%
- 3 stars1.50%
- 2 stars0.35%
- 1 star0.35%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING TEAMS
Great course. Everything I learned is applicable to what I'm working on. Great insight and I would recommend it to anyone interested in trying to make their work more enjoyable and fulfilling.
Absolutely love this course and the whole leading people and teams specialization. The course material is great and the professors teach them very well. Thank you professor Scott and Maxim.
Very good course for freshers. It was well planned and educational course. Please keep up the Good Work. It is said that "Knowledge is Power" and I really mean it, after completing the course.
Very good, practical course on leading teams. As an experienced team leader, I got a lot from the course which will help me more effectively lead teams in the future.
About the Leading People and Teams Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.