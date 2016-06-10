About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership Dynamics
  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Team Management
Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Designing Your Team for Excellence

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 102 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Structuring Your Team for Excellence

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 109 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Managing Team Dynamics

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Creating Sustainable Team Performance and Learning

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

