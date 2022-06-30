About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Willingness to learn about important team cultural factors

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Develop team culture
  • Navigate growth and change in teams
  • Create space for DEIB
  • Facilitate psychological safety
  • Manage motivation and engagement
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

COURSE ORIENTATION

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: TEAM CULTURE: DEFINED

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: CULTURES OF SAFETY

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: CULTURES OF ENGAGEMENT

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

MODULE 4: CULTURES OF GROWTH

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 79 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization

Strategic Leadership and Management

Frequently Asked Questions

