Elizabeth Luckman is a faculty member in the Department of Business Administration at the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Luckman seeks to help firms and individuals navigate the challenging human dimensions of organizations, in the pursuit of strengthening the capacity of organizations of all types and sizes to create value. Her scholarship is focused on two key streams of thought: the nature of leadership and its role in value creation and optimizing well-being at work, and defining ethical behaviors and character and how these attributes impact outcomes and the workplace environment. Dr. Luckman is committed to a dynamic classroom experience, and champions her students as they master concepts. Before her academic career, she cultivated her leadership and social interaction perspectives during nearly a decade working in private industry. Outside the university, she maintains a consulting practice, coaching organizations and the people who work within them toward better results and greater satisfaction. Working directly with those in the for-profit world, helping people achieve demanding objectives, animates her teaching. She holds a PhD in organizational behavior from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, an MBA from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University, and a BA in Classical Civilization and English Literature from Wellesley College.