About this Course

119,095 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Willingness to grow/practice leadership development

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • self-awareness
  • Ethical decision-making
  • Defining Leadership
  • Trust in relationships
  • Leadership Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Willingness to grow/practice leadership development

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(21,422 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

COURSE ORIENTATION

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: DEFINING LEADERSHIP

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

MODULE 2: STRATEGIC SELF-LEADERSHIP

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: LEADING OTHERS

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 110 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

MODULE 4: GROWING AS A LEADER

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization

Strategic Leadership and Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder