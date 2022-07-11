In this foundational course, you will be challenged to develop as a leader. You will explore the concept of leadership, assess required competencies for today's leaders, learn more about yourself and how you can make effective and ethical decisions, identify how to build trusting relationships with others, and articulate a practice for growing as a leader.
This course is part of the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Willingness to grow/practice leadership development
Skills you will gain
- self-awareness
- Ethical decision-making
- Defining Leadership
- Trust in relationships
- Leadership Development
Willingness to grow/practice leadership development
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COURSE ORIENTATION
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: DEFINING LEADERSHIP
Leadership is a journey, not an end state. In this module, you will begin to explore the concept of leadership to set the stage for your own growth as a leader. We will provide a definition of leadership that will give you areas of growth to pay attention to over the remainder of the course. In addition to defining leadership, we will explore a brief history of leadership as a field of study and highlight the key competencies and roles that leaders can develop to succeed in today's business environment.
MODULE 2: STRATEGIC SELF-LEADERSHIP
Effective leadership starts with the self. Leading others is a relationship, and therefore we have to own our role in the process of leadership. In this module, we will explore the idea of leader identity – do you see yourself as a leader? - and how this affects our ability to lead effectively. We will look at the science of self-awareness, helping to articulate what self-awareness means and how to cultivate it. We will dive deeply into human decision making – identifying what helps us make both effective and ethical decisions. Finally, we wrap this module with the idea of psychological well-being, which is arguably one of the most topical issues for leaders today.
MODULE 3: LEADING OTHERS
To lead effectively, we have to understand our relationships with others. In this module, we will explore key concepts that help us build trusting relationships and understand the people who look to us as leaders. We start with arguably one of the most important concepts of the past couple of decades – Emotional Intelligence. From here, we define the importance of trust and how to build trusting relationships. We look at the way power – both formal power and psychological feelings of power – can affect our ability to build those trusting relationships. Finally, we consider how to navigate differences of opinion – by discussing negotiation and conflict management strategies as leaders.
MODULE 4: GROWING AS A LEADER
Leadership growth requires constant attention in practice. In this module, we introduce you to the three C’s - three key practices to cultivate as you continue to develop as a leader. We explore why Curiosity, Courage, and Commitment matter and how you can practice them yourself.
About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.