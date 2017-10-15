This course is intended to help you become a better manager by helping you more fully understand and deal with the complexities and challenges associated with managerial life in organizations. You will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you more effectively manage and lead your organizations.
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Organizational Culture
- Ethics
- Decision-Making
- Strategic Leadership
- Organizational Change
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: POWER AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE
This module will introduce you to principles of power so that you can recognize where power comes from and use you power more effectively as a manager. This module will also explore models of organizational change and best practices that can help you successfully implement a change initiative.
MODULE 2: MANAGING ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE
This module will explore the concept of organizational culture and will help you to understand where it comes from and how you can manage and shape culture in your organization.
MODULE 3: DECISION-MAKING AND ETHICS
This module will introduce different types of decision-making processes and will highlight some common decision-making biases that can affect managers, including a number of ethical decision-making traps.
MODULE 4: LEADERSHIP IN ORGANIZATIONS
This module will highlight several perspectives on organizational leadership and will use a leadership lens to review key principles that have been discussed in the course.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.57%
- 4 stars16.26%
- 3 stars2.51%
- 2 stars1.25%
- 1 star0.39%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING THE ORGANIZATION
I found this course very helpful in showing what the true responsibilities of managers are, and explaining the organizational designs we often see in companies.
This was an awesome course! The concepts were thoroughly and clearly explained, the content was interesting, and the examples were relatable. Definitely recommend!
A well presented course for implementing strategy related to the elements from organizational design to execution. This course stresses the importance and necessity of an integrated process that is
This Course is great, support with slides handsout to make it easier to revisit some content. Some Gies Course dont provide slides handsout..
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.