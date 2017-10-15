About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Culture
  • Ethics
  • Decision-Making
  • Strategic Leadership
  • Organizational Change
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

MODULE 1: POWER AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: MANAGING ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

MODULE 3: DECISION-MAKING AND ETHICS

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MODULE 4: LEADERSHIP IN ORGANIZATIONS

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

