Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Structure
  • Knowledge of General Business Functions
  • Organization Design
  • Organizational Theory
  • Strategic Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

MODULE 1: PURPOSE AND GOVERNANCE

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

MODULE 2: ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: GROWTH AND ORGANIZATIONAL LIFE CYCLES

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

