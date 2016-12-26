Organizations are complex and can be difficult to manage well, so managers need tools to help them better understand and deal with the many complexities and challenges associated with organizational life. In this course, you will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you design more effective organizations.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: PURPOSE AND GOVERNANCE
This module explores the purpose of a business and shows how can managers infuse a sense of purpose into their organizations. It also examines different perspectives on corporate governance.
MODULE 2: ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
This module explores various organizational structures and provides a framework for knowing when to choose a particular structure.
MODULE 3: GROWTH AND ORGANIZATIONAL LIFE CYCLES
This module explores several of the organizational design implications that managers need to recognize as they grow and move through various stages of the organizational life cycle.
Module 4: EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
In this module, we examine ways in which organizations can be designed to effectively respond to changes in the external environment.
Good course, but I had a lot of trouble interacting with the app. It would not let me post comments or questions which was a bit frustrating. Going off the app and through the website now!
The course is nice but the wording of the course is heavy and is confusing most of the time. You've to put a lot of effort in trying to understand what the instructor means or want to say/ask.
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. I would also like to thank GIES college and Coursera for providing me with enriching learning opportunities. Thank you
Not only does it cover organizational design and structures, but is more holistic and discusses the external environment, innovation, and disruptors.
