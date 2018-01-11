About this Course

8,835 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Organization Design
  • Strategic Management
  • Business Strategy
  • Organizational Structure
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Structure Organizations

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Manage Complexity and Interdependence

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Understand your Surroundings

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Decide on a Corporate Office

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STRATEGIC ORGANIZATION DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Specialization

Competitive Strategy and Organization Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder