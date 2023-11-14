This course will provide you with working knowledge on the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data. ULEADD - an acronym for Understand, Learn, Evaluate, Assess, Define, Design - is a framework for discovery that provides a structure to identify and extract value from data that is typically hidden from sight. Though this course focuses on using ULEADD with dark data, you will likely find that this approach is helpful in many project and data scenarios.
Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD
This course is part of Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learners will gain working knowledge on the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
3 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD. We are excited you are here and hope you finish this course with working knowledge of the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data. Though this course focuses on using ULEADD with dark data, you will likely find that this approach is helpful in many project and data scenarios.
What's included
2 videos3 readings
One of the challenges of dealing with dark data is based on how we think about what we know. We believe that we know what we know. We believe we know what we don’t know. We believe we know things that are actually unknown to us. We may not realize that there are things that are completely unknown to us. To be competitive, we need to rapidly learn the unknown and find a way to create value from it. ULEADD (Understand, Learn, Evaluate, Assess, Define, Design) is a way to improve decision-making, reduce failure, and structure discussions in a productive, team-based environment. ULEADD is a framework for discovery that provides a structure to identify and extract value from data that is typically hidden from sight.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 quiz
The evaluate and assess steps in ULEADD set the stage for everything you do when you approach dark data. You will be better positioned for success by understanding what you know and don’t know, what you need to move forward, and methodologies that will support your work.
What's included
9 videos3 readings1 quiz
The define and design steps in ULEADD are where you document what needs to be done and begin to plan your solution. These key steps act as your blueprint forward, ensuring that you have a complete picture and plan before beginning any data work.
What's included
7 videos3 readings1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.