Arizona State University
Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD
Arizona State University

Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD

This course is part of Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization

Taught in English

Curtis Thompson

Instructor: Curtis Thompson

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will gain working knowledge on the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

3 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD. We are excited you are here and hope you finish this course with working knowledge of the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data. Though this course focuses on using ULEADD with dark data, you will likely find that this approach is helpful in many project and data scenarios.

What's included

2 videos3 readings

One of the challenges of dealing with dark data is based on how we think about what we know. We believe that we know what we know. We believe we know what we don’t know. We believe we know things that are actually unknown to us. We may not realize that there are things that are completely unknown to us. To be competitive, we need to rapidly learn the unknown and find a way to create value from it. ULEADD (Understand, Learn, Evaluate, Assess, Define, Design) is a way to improve decision-making, reduce failure, and structure discussions in a productive, team-based environment. ULEADD is a framework for discovery that provides a structure to identify and extract value from data that is typically hidden from sight.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 quiz

The evaluate and assess steps in ULEADD set the stage for everything you do when you approach dark data. You will be better positioned for success by understanding what you know and don’t know, what you need to move forward, and methodologies that will support your work.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz

The define and design steps in ULEADD are where you document what needs to be done and begin to plan your solution. These key steps act as your blueprint forward, ensuring that you have a complete picture and plan before beginning any data work.

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Curtis Thompson
Arizona State University
3 Courses172 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions