Arizona State University
Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization
Harnessing Dark Data for Business Intelligence. Learn strategies for leveraging under-utilized data, filling in data voids, and deriving organizational value from Dark Data.

Curtis Thompson

What you'll learn

  • Learners will gain foundational knowledge of Dark Data and develop skills to support them in basic problem-solving for Dark Data.

  • Learners will gain working knowledge on the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data.

  • Learners will gain next level thinking about value creation with Dark Data from a principled approach and demonstrate value creation skills.

Dark Data Basics - Understanding the Unknown

Course 111 hours

  • Learners will gain foundational knowledge of Dark Data and develop skills to support them in basic problem-solving for Dark Data.

Extracting Value from Dark Data: ULEADD

Course 26 hours

  • Learners will gain working knowledge on the ULEADD approach to extracting value from data.

Value Creation with Dark Data

Course 311 hours

  • Learners will gain next level thinking about value creation with Dark Data from a principled approach and demonstrate value creation skills.

Curtis Thompson
Arizona State University
