Dark data is data in any form that could provide value to an organization or individual but is not doing so either by design or unintentionally. This Specialization will provide you with the foundational knowledge on how to work with Dark Data and will focus on strategies for deriving value from dark data.
Applied Learning Project
In this course, you will complete projects that allow you to practice the skills you’ve learned in this specialization. You will work with data files to determine the best way to create value and answer questions that you’d likely ask in your organization.