Engineering management is the specialized instruction and managerial techniques used by engineering team leaders to successfully lead technical engineers on engineering projects. To effectively practice engineering management, an engineering manager must possess the training and experience to lead teams on technical aspects of engineering projects.
Successful engineering managers will often gain knowledge and expertise in technical engineering projects early in their careers. Understanding the technical specifications required and the risks involved in these projects will provide the necessary skills and insights to lead technical professionals on major engineering projects later on.
If you aspire to advance your career in engineering to a management level or higher, you need to know the key technical leadership skills for engineering managers, like project planning, project management, risk management, and engineering analysis.Engineering managers are able to successfullycombine their engineering knowledge with management expertise. When you learn how to focus on product development, production processes, and technical workforce reliability, you're learning the skillsinvolved in engineering management.
Studying engineering management will help you gain the knowledge and software engineering tools involved to manage projects more effectively. You will also grow your confidence to help you advance your career into engineering leadership positions.
The career opportunities that can lead to engineering management roles include technical engineer jobs in materials handling, managerial science, computer software, systems engineering, physics, chemistry, and others.
Working in these roles like logistics, manufacturing management, technical consulting and similar engineering-focused roles will give you the background and experience on your way to a manager position in an engineering firm.
When you take online courses to learn engineering management, you can gain key insights into practical methods to identify positive and negative risks through quantitative risk analysis. You can also learn to develop a plan to account for your quality standards and develop a team management plan that creates opportunities for technical staff engineers to grow and prosper as potential future leaders.
Managers in every field should try their best to be good at communicating, handling stress, and motivating teams. But engineering managers need to have a greater technical background to inspire teams and lead them through projects that involve managing risk, controlling quality standards of the project deliverables, and procuring goods and services in a timely manner. Taking online courses on Coursera can help you achieve these goals.