The course is designed for students to learn the essential concepts of BIM, and the basic technical skills to create and manipulate a BIM model. Those skills include how to retrieve information from a BIM model and how to use common modeling tools.
BIM Fundamentals for EngineersNational Taiwan University
- Construction Management
- Mechanical Engineering
- Beam Robotics
- Civil Engineering
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Initiation: Prepare for the Class
Fundamental BIM Knowledge
View & Retrieve Information from BIM Models
Modeling a BIM model
A very useful Course for every single person who wants to excel their skills in Building Information Modelling. Highly recommended Course for all Revit software learners.
This course is so easy to understand as a beginner, and I learned so much that I'm sure I will get better opportunity after passing this class.
glad to be a part of this course, flexible dates is a plus point for me. Very thankful to National Taiwan University and their staff.\n\nJazak ALLAH
I have learned basic of BIM. But the reviewers are not efficient to review. I have faced this problem after submitting correct assignment.
