About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Construction Management
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Beam Robotics
  • Civil Engineering
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Offered by

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Initiation: Prepare for the Class

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Fundamental BIM Knowledge

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

View & Retrieve Information from BIM Models

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Modeling a BIM model

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

