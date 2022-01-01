- Project Management
Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Develop a Career in Engineering Project Management. Master the skills required to lead large engineering projects
What you will learn
Understand the key phases of a project life cycle and the main characteristics of major projects
Understand the key cost and time performance indicators of major projects
Understand the governance of major projects, its challenges and learn how governance informs project management
Understand major project financing and key financial indicators used in major project finance
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The projects for this specialization give you the opportunity to develop your skills in relation to real-life case studies. You will develop templates, tools and presentations to demonstrate your mastery of engineering project management techniques. Preparation for the projects will involve research into your chosen case study, and you will be encouraged to reflect on how the outcomes of your research might change the practices or approaches in your profession.
This specialization is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Major Engineering Project Performance
Manage large projects by identifying their key characteristics, examining the key factors and risks that affect their performance and exploring methods to counter their impact on the successful delivery of projects.
Major Engineering Projects: Governance, Risk and Scope
Gain confidence when dealing with stakeholders of major projects by learning to identify and manage those that are involved in the project planning and delivery. This course will enable you to explore project governance in theory and practice.
Financing and Initiating Major Engineering Projects
To successfully lead major projects you have to understand typical investor and project financing approaches. In this course, you’ll learn to interpret some key contractual instruments that are relevant for the financing of major engineering projects so that you are in a position to ensure the financially secure delivery of your project. You’ll explore the concept of “time value of money” and be able to compute key indicators such as “Pay-back time”, “Net Present value” and “Internal Rate of Return”.
University of Leeds
Established in 1904, the University of Leeds is ranked in the top 10 universities in the UK, globally renowned for its excellence in teaching and quality of research. Our academic expertise and the breadth of disciplines we cover, provides a wealth of opportunities and has real impact worldwide.
