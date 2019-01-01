Dr. Giorgio Locatelli has a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering (2006) and a PhD in industrial engineering, economics and management from the Polytechnic of Milan (Italy) (2010). Giorgio works also as a consultant and visiting academic for several institutions. He is author of more than 90 international publications, the majority of them focused on megaprojects, nuclear power, project management, energy economics and policy, energy storage. He chartered engineer and a fellow of the higher education academy.