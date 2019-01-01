Profile

Dr Giorgio Locatelli

Lecturer of Infrastructure Procurement and Management

Bio

Dr. Giorgio Locatelli has a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering (2006) and a PhD in industrial engineering, economics and management from the Polytechnic of Milan (Italy) (2010). Giorgio works also as a consultant and visiting academic for several institutions. He is author of more than 90 international publications, the majority of them focused on megaprojects, nuclear power, project management, energy economics and policy, energy storage. He chartered engineer and a fellow of the higher education academy.

Courses

Financing and Initiating Major Engineering Projects

Major Engineering Project Performance

Major Engineering Projects: Governance, Risk and Scope

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder