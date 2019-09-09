About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.

What you will learn

  • Understand the key phases of a project life cycle

  • Discriminate between projects, programmes and portfolios and identify the key characteristics of major projects

  • Define forms of bias and strategic misinterpretation and ways of mitigating against them

  • Analyse the cost and time performance indicators of major projects

Intermediate Level

This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Major engineering project performance

Week
2

Week 2

Programmes, portfolios and transaction costs

Week
3

Week 3

Time and cost in major projects

Week
4

Week 4

Project management success vs project success

About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization

Managing Major Engineering Projects

