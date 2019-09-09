Manage large projects by identifying their key characteristics, examining the key factors and risks that affect their performance and exploring methods to counter their impact on the successful delivery of projects.
This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.
Understand the key phases of a project life cycle
Discriminate between projects, programmes and portfolios and identify the key characteristics of major projects
Define forms of bias and strategic misinterpretation and ways of mitigating against them
Analyse the cost and time performance indicators of major projects
University of Leeds
Established in 1904, the University of Leeds is ranked in the top 10 universities in the UK, globally renowned for its excellence in teaching and quality of research. Our academic expertise and the breadth of disciplines we cover, provides a wealth of opportunities and has real impact worldwide.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Major engineering project performance
Programmes, portfolios and transaction costs
Time and cost in major projects
Project management success vs project success
This course has been a revelation for me. It takes you through all the modules in way that is easy to understand and rich in content.
I have learned key factors in major projects which I earned some pieces from my working experience but this course helps me learning all pieces!
The course is very much practicality oriented. Learning process and structure of the course is very well and easy to go.
The course and the topic discussed are interesting. However there are only few peer students to learn from the cohort
About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Accelerate your career by improving your project management skills. This Specialization delivers a rigorous exploration of the best practices for planning and delivering these major engineering projects. You’ll learn about the measures of success, how to resolve challenges of governance and typical financing approaches of these projects.
