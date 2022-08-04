About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level

It is recommended (but not required) that you have completed course 1 of the Project Management Specialization: Foundations and Initiation.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course you will be able to develop a project schedule.

  • Y​ou will be able to estimate project costs and determine a budget, as well as identify and analyze risks to the successful completion of a project.

  • Y​ou will also be able to apply quality assurance to a project and perform a project post-mortem.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Planning
  • Engineering management
  • budget management
  • Risk Management
  • Project Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level

It is recommended (but not required) that you have completed course 1 of the Project Management Specialization: Foundations and Initiation.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Project Schedule

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 13 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Project Budget and Procurement

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Risk Planning and Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Quality Management & Compliance

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Project Management Specialization

Project Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder