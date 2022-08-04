The goal of this second course of the Project Management specialization is to provide students with skills necessary to plan and execute traditional engineering projects. Project managers must plan and manage complex projects constrained by time and budget. As part of this course, you will determine project schedules, budgets, and risk assessments. At the end of this course, you will also be able to identify and explain various quality tools and methods used in project management.
This course is part of the Project Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
It is recommended (but not required) that you have completed course 1 of the Project Management Specialization: Foundations and Initiation.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course you will be able to develop a project schedule.
You will be able to estimate project costs and determine a budget, as well as identify and analyze risks to the successful completion of a project.
You will also be able to apply quality assurance to a project and perform a project post-mortem.
Skills you will gain
- Project Planning
- Engineering management
- budget management
- Risk Management
- Project Management
It is recommended (but not required) that you have completed course 1 of the Project Management Specialization: Foundations and Initiation.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Project Schedule
In this module, you will learn how this course is structured and assessed. You will also be the introduced to the process of planning and documenting the project schedule. You will also learn how to estimate the durations of project activities.
Project Budget and Procurement
In this module, you will learn the process of planning and documenting the project budget. You will also learn how to manage the procurement process including supplier selection and management.
Risk Planning and Management
In this module, you will learn about how to identify, analyze, and mitigate potential risks to your projects.
Quality Management & Compliance
In this module, you will learn about the importance of quality in the project as well as the steps in closing the project.
About the Project Management Specialization
The Project Management specialization is designed to be an introduction to the project management discipline, including the concepts, tools, and techniques used in the management and leadership of projects. Key topics covered include the role of the project manager; the project team; cost, schedule and risk management; quality in projects; and the project lifecycle.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.