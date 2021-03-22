The focus of this course is on the process of managing projects. After planning is done, we need to know how to successfully execute the plan and deliver within the allocated timeframe and cost. This course will focus on how execution and progress evaluation is performed in a waterfall approach, as well as the agile approach to project management. The goal is to learn the tools and techniques offered by both of these approaches and empower the project managers to utilize what works for a given project.
This course is part of the Business Value and Project Management Specialization
About this Course
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Waterfall Approach — Creating a Realistic Project Plan
In this module, you will learn about tools for making a realistic project plan.
Module 2: Waterfall Approach — Tracking a Project's Progress
In this module, you will learn about the tools and techniques used in the waterfall approach for monitoring the progress of a project.
Module 3: Waterfall Approach — Finishing Well: Project Closure and Learning
In this module, you will learn about the importance of proper project closure.
Module 4: Scrum — Initiating and Planning for Dynamic Projects
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT EXECUTION AND CONTROL
Must have for managers and Project Management, agile practitioners. Enough material to get the ball rolling and make instant impact. Enjoyed this learning.
About the Business Value and Project Management Specialization
In an era of thriving businesses, both small and large, it is crucial to possess an in-depth understanding of the minutiae of the building blocks of a successful organization. Building, growing, and sustaining a successful business requires great knowledge in multiple fields. Through this 6-course Specialization in Business Value and Project Management, you will be provided a well-rounded knowledge of three key facets of business – Financial Accounting and Managing Projects and Organizations.
