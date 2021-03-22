About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Business Value and Project Management Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Waterfall Approach — Creating a Realistic Project Plan

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Waterfall Approach — Tracking a Project's Progress

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Waterfall Approach — Finishing Well: Project Closure and Learning

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Scrum — Initiating and Planning for Dynamic Projects

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes

About the Business Value and Project Management Specialization

Business Value and Project Management

