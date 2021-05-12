By Vinele G•
May 11, 2021
Professor Fataneh is an incredible teacher and I learned so much regarding project management and agile in this course. I'm planning to take the PMP soon and this was a great primer to prepare for that. I think project management is such an invaluable skill and I think it can be used in so many ways in all of our careers. Great course!
By Kirk B•
Dec 16, 2021
Excellent professor and great content. Together wirh the "initiation" course, this will inspire you with immediately applicable tactics to better manage whatever projects you have in your life right now. You'll also learn agile and get tons of info to help if you're pursuing PMP and other certifications.
By Joshua A•
Mar 13, 2022
It's been an honour learning under the tutelage of Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP........She is without doubt
one of the best teachers in the world...............Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, thank you for impacting the world
with your immense knowledge..................
By DEBABRATA K•
May 2, 2022
It was a great learning for me. The very simple way of explanation with examples help me a lot to diget the subject matter very easily . It covers the entire Project cycle and each mile stone of project has been illustared very beautifully.
By Nyan L T•
May 3, 2021
I have a master degree in Project Management. I still got to learn very useful insights for my projects. It is truly a pleasure to have joined this course. Thank you for all the effort you put into this course.
By Jason L•
Dec 13, 2021
Great course! Offers the theory, history, and larger perspective that the Google PMP only touches on. Especially noteworthy are the concepts of EVM which is widespread in use, but hard to find classes on.
By Gurinder P S•
Mar 23, 2021
Must have for managers and Project Management, agile practitioners. Enough material to get the ball rolling and make instant impact. Enjoyed this learning.
By Mohammad s g•
Jan 20, 2022
tnx