Project Execution and Control by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

The focus of this course is on the process of managing projects. After planning is done, we need to know how to successfully execute the plan and deliver within the allocated timeframe and cost. This course will focus on how execution and progress evaluation is performed in a waterfall approach, as well as the agile approach to project management. The goal is to learn the tools and techniques offered by both of these approaches and empower the project managers to utilize what works for a given project.

By Vinele G

May 11, 2021

Professor Fataneh is an incredible teacher and I learned so much regarding project management and agile in this course. I'm planning to take the PMP soon and this was a great primer to prepare for that. I think project management is such an invaluable skill and I think it can be used in so many ways in all of our careers. Great course!

By Kirk B

Dec 16, 2021

​Excellent professor and great content. Together wirh the "initiation" course, this will inspire you with immediately applicable tactics to better manage whatever projects you have in your life right now. You'll also learn agile and get tons of info to help if you're pursuing PMP and other certifications.

By Joshua A

Mar 13, 2022

I​t's been an honour learning under the tutelage of Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP........She is without doubt

o​ne of the best teachers in the world...............Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, thank you for impacting the world

w​ith your immense knowledge..................

By DEBABRATA K

May 2, 2022

It was a great learning for me. The very simple way of explanation with examples help me a lot to diget the subject matter very easily . It covers the entire Project cycle and each mile stone of project has been illustared very beautifully.

By Nyan L T

May 3, 2021

I have a master degree in Project Management. I still got to learn very useful insights for my projects. It is truly a pleasure to have joined this course. Thank you for all the effort you put into this course.

By Jason L

Dec 13, 2021

Great course! Offers the theory, history, and larger perspective that the Google PMP only touches on. Especially noteworthy are the concepts of EVM which is widespread in use, but hard to find classes on.

By Gurinder P S

Mar 23, 2021

Must have for managers and Project Management, agile practitioners. Enough material to get the ball rolling and make instant impact. Enjoyed this learning.

By Mohammad s g

Jan 20, 2022

tnx

