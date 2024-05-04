L&T EduTech
Project Planning and Execution Management
L&T EduTech

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Advanced level

11 hours (approximately)
11 hours (approximately)
This course is part of the Project Management in Construction Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, the course begins with a fundamental tool like bar charts, laying a strong foundation for project scheduling. Next, we'll explore the network diagrams, strengthening your ability to construct and analyze them for effective project workflow management. Then focus is on activity duration estimates, which aims to equip you with techniques for accurate time predictions, essential for creating realistic project timelines. As we conclude, you'll not only grasp the components of project scheduling but also gain practical skills to apply this knowledge in real-world situations.

In this module, the learners will gain in-depth insights into the Critical Path Method (CPM), a tool for identifying the sequence of tasks critical for project completion. The course will guide the strategic use of lead and lag time in task dependencies, allowing participants to fine-tune project schedules for optimal efficiency without impacting project timelines. The course will also cover the Precedence Diagram Method (PDM), offering you a powerful tool to visualize and analyze task relationships.

In this module, the course begins with a deep understanding of resource allocation, a fundamental concept in project planning. We will explore strategies to efficiently assign resources, ensuring optimal utilization while meeting project goals. Resource leveling will be a central focus, guiding you in smoothing out resource allocation over the project timeline. You will learn techniques to balance workloads, avoiding resource overloads or underutilization, resulting in a more efficient and sustainable project plan. Leaners will go through methods such as crashing and fast-tracking, enhancing their ability to meet tight deadlines without compromising quality.

In this module, the course begins with the essentials of cost management, learning how to meticulously estimate, budget, and analyze project costs. The course will cover the intricacies of cost estimation, guiding participants on accurate methods to forecast project expenses. A significant portion of the course will be dedicated to Earned Value Management (EVM) analysis, a powerful tool for measuring project performance. Using case studies, participants will master EVM principles, enabling them to assess project health, forecast future performance, and implement strategic adjustments.

In this module, the course begins with identification of potential risks that could impact project success. Then, we will explore strategies for effective risk allocation, ensuring a balanced distribution of responsibilities to mitigate and address potential threats. The course will delve into the intricacies of risk analysis, equipping learners with techniques to assess the likelihood and impact of identified risks. the course will be dedicated to understanding various risk response strategies, from risk avoidance and mitigation to acceptance and transfer. Participants will not only grasp these strategies in theory but also engage in practical sessions focused on implementing risk response plans effectively.

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
