L&T EduTech
Project Management in Construction Specialization
L&T EduTech

Project Management in Construction Specialization

Strategies in Construction Project Management. Project Management - From Planning till execution

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from L&T EduTech
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 3 course series

Project Management - Initiation and Planning

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Develop practical skills in creating a comprehensive and effective WBS for diverse project types.
Category: Understand various types of Contracts and tendering processes.
Category: Understanding the post-award contract activities like change management and claim management.
Category: Understand the project management process.
Category: Expertise in breaking down complex projects into manageable components through WBS.

Project Planning and Execution Management

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Understand the various cost estimation methods for forecasting project expenses
Category: Comprehend the Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT), enabling them to apply probabilistic project scheduling methods.
Category: Develop and implement risk response plans, covering a spectrum of strategies from avoidance and mitigation to acceptance and transfer of risks.
Category: Expertise in creating network diagrams to represent and manage project workflows efficiently.
Category: Understand the Critical Path Method (CPM), to identify critical paths and effectively manage tasks to optimize project timelines.
Category: Understand and interpret bar charts with precision.

Project - Monitoring and Control

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Expertise in creating network diagrams to represent and manage project workflows efficiently.
Category: Understand and interpret bar charts with precision.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,208 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

