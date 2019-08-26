Master of Science in Management
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
12 months
9 courses total, 36 credit hours of graduate coursework, 10-15 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
$11,052 USD total cost
Earn a master’s degree in management from the University of Illinois and build a strong foundation of fundamental business skills.
As an iMSM student, you will take a series of fundamental management classes covering subjects such as leadership and teams, marketing management, strategic management, process management, and more. You’ll also take foundational classes in accounting and finance. You will then have the opportunity to customize your degree by taking elective courses focused on global business and business challenges, as well as data driven decision-making and communications.
iMSM students earn the same education and learn from the same top faculty as on-campus students. Achieve fundamental business knowledge, gain lifelong leadership skills, and build a global network as you work alongside fellow students and faculty.
The iMSM, which is open to students from any undergraduate major, continues the Gies Business tradition of building highly engaging, flexible online programs. The Gies approach offers innovations unique to online learning. Curriculum, content delivery, and engagement are tailored for maximum positive impact for students in ways that go well beyond simply moving an existing residential program online. The hallmarks of Gies’ online programs – including its popular iMBA – are highly engaging online classrooms and skilled, experienced faculty who deliver leading-edge course material.
The iMSM is from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a historical land-grant public research institution founded in 1867 and acknowledged leader in online education.
Application Deadlines
Applications for the Fall 2022 cohort are now open! Students can choose to start class in August or October.
Benefits of Applying Earlier
- No application fee
- Apply for scholarship consideration
- Priority registration for courses
- Early access to Coursera for Illinois
- Begin engaging with classmates via Illinois' networking platforms
Have questions?
Please contact Gies College of Business at giesonline@illinois.edu.
Hear from our learners
"The iMSM program has taught me how to spot biases and influence learning without having managerial authority."
— Zikri B.Master of Science in Management
Looking for an online MBA instead?
Explore the iMBA program, also offered by Gies College of Business. At less than $22,000, the cost of the iMBA is by far the lowest of any major university’s online MBA.
About the Program
Academics
The iMSM requires 36 credit hours for completion, of which 24 will cover general management core courses. Students will then have the opportunity to customize their degree by taking elective courses focused on global business challenges as well as data driven decision-making and communications.Learn more
Student Experience
Gies provides a unique online education environment, where faculty experts actively engage with students face-to-face in a highly engaging digital classroom. Course materials are designed to teach concepts the way professionals apply them in real-life business scenarios every day. Leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills are built into the core, empowering students to put their purpose into practice at the highest level.Learn More
About the University
Founded in 1867, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has earned a reputation as a world-class leader in research, teaching, and public engagement. In its 2021 rankings, U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Colleges rated Illinois as the number 15 public university and the number 47 national university.Learn more
Frequently Asked Questions
