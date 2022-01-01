- Strategic Management
- Negotiation
- Leadership
- Business Strategy
- Group Decision-Making
- Managing motivation
- Individual decision-making
- Communication In Small Groups
- Performance Management
- Change Management
- conflict resolution
- Organizational Structure
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Leadership and Business Skill for Immediate Impact. Apply practical strategies to becoming an effective organizational leader.
No prior experience required.
Foundations of Everyday Leadership
In this foundational course, you will learn about the “head and heart” of everyday leadership by exploring dynamics of individual and group decision making and the challenges of managing motivation. Central to the course is forming a nuanced understanding of why and how leadership skills are critical to an organization’s success.
Applications of Everyday Leadership
This course builds upon a conceptual knowledge of leadership by considering applications for more effective negotiation, feedback and coaching, conflict management, and change leadership. By applying a leadership framework to these realistic situations faced by businesses, you will be prepared to lead teams towards solutions in your own business challenges.
Designing the Organization
Organizations are complex and can be difficult to manage well, so managers need tools to help them better understand and deal with the many complexities and challenges associated with organizational life. In this course, you will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you design more effective organizations.
Managing the Organization
This course is intended to help you become a better manager by helping you more fully understand and deal with the complexities and challenges associated with managerial life in organizations. You will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you more effectively manage and lead your organizations.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
