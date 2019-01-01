Deepak Somaya is a Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship & Stephen and Christy King Faculty Fellow at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of California Berkeley, and has been on the Illinois faculty since 2008. Besides the College of Business, he also holds courtesy position at the College of Law. Professor Somaya is a leading expert in the strategic management of knowledge assets – specifically, human capital, relational assets and technology assets like intellectual property. In the knowledge economy of the 21st Century, these strategies for mobilizing and leveraging knowledge assets are critical determinants of business success. Professor Somaya is ranked in the top tiers of high quality teachers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, having been recognized by students in the campus List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was twice nominated by the Gies College of Business for the Campus Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring. He has taught courses in Technology Strategy, Human Capital Strategy, Intellectual Property Strategy, and General Strategic Management. Professor Somaya has a strong reputation as a thought leader and cutting edge researcher in strategic management. He has published extensively in both research journals like Academy of Management Journal, Organization Science and Strategic Management Journal, and practice-oriented outlets like Harvard Business Review and Sloan Management Review. He has won multiple prizes and awards for his research. He serves on the editorial boards of many leading academic journals in strategic management.