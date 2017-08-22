In this course you will learn how corporations create, capture, and maintain value, going beyond the management of a single line of business. It is thus a complement to (and should typically follow) a course on Business Strategy, which focuses on developing and sustaining competitive advantage for a single business unit. Here, you will be able to better understand and learn the tools to analyze and manage decisions from a corporate-level perspective, which emphasizes the management of multiple businesses and multiple stakeholders. Examples of such decisions include vertical integration, diversification, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, international expansion, global strategy, corporate governance and corporate social responsibility.
This course is part of the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
- Diversification
- Global Strategy
- Corporate Governance
- Strategic Management
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Corporate Scope
This module focuses on corporate strategy with particular emphasis on the scope of the firm. Both vertical integration (vertical scope) and diversification (horizontal scope) are addressed. The module seeks to explain the relative advantages of (and alternatives to) vertical integration and diversification; and when and how they can be used to create a competitive advantage.
Module 2: Corporate Transactions
This module focuses on corporate strategy with particular emphasis on transactions used by companies to change or manage the scope of the firm. Mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic alliances are the specific transactions focused on. Challenges and best practices with respect to each are discussed.
Module 3: Global Strategy
This module focuses on global strategy and strategies for competing around the world. It explains how companies can expand into other countries using different entry modes, and why multinational enterprises adopt different global strategies.
Module 4: Stakeholders and Governance
This module focuses on the characteristics of public firms, management of different stakeholders, and corporate social responsibility. It also describes various mechanisms of corporate governance used to mitigate agency problems and align managerial action with stakeholder (particularly shareholder) goals.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.08%
- 4 stars20.04%
- 3 stars4.35%
- 2 stars1.11%
- 1 star0.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CORPORATE STRATEGY
Great Course about the basic concepts needed to learn about corporate strategy! Highly recommend to people who are interested in obtaining the required concepts.
I really liked how the professors set up the lectures. They were very dynamic and I appreciate the current references.
Highly recommended Course. In the beginning the course might seem advanced for beginners, but it becomes comprehensible as you gradually get into the course
Professor Somaya is at the top of his game. He is clearly a master of the subject material and he presents it in an way that allows the student to absorb the material easily.
About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.