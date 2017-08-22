About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
  • Diversification
  • Global Strategy
  • Corporate Governance
  • Strategic Management
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Corporate Scope

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Corporate Transactions

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Global Strategy

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Stakeholders and Governance

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization

Strategic Leadership and Management

Frequently Asked Questions

