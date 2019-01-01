Joseph T. Mahoney earned a BA, MA, and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, with a doctorate in Business Economics from the Wharton School of Business. He joined the College of Business of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1988, and is currently Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, and Caterpillar Chair of Business. Joe’s research interest is organizational economics, which includes: transaction costs theory, agency theory, dynamic capabilities and resource-based theory, real-options theory, property rights theory, stakeholder theory, and the behavioral theory of the firm. He has published over 65 articles in journal outlets, including: Academy of Management Review, Industrial and Corporate Change,Journal of Business Venturing, Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies, Organization Science, Research Policy, Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal,Strategic Management Journal, and Strategic Organization. His publications have been cited over 2,900 times in the Web of Science, and over 12,800 times according to Google Scholar from scholars in over 80 countries.In 2005, he published his Sage book intended for first-year doctoral students in the Strategy field: Economic Foundations of Strategy. This research book has been adopted by over 35 doctoral programs including: Florida, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pennsylvania (Wharton), Purdue, Rice, Rutgers, Washington, Seattle, & Wisconsin-Madison; and internationally at Bocconi University, Italy, Copenhagen Business School, HEC-Paris, HKUST, Hong Kong, IE Business School, Spain, Melbourne Business School, Australia, National Taiwan University, and Vienna University, Austria. Joe served three 3-year terms as Associate Editor of the Strategy field’s flagship journal, Strategic Management Journal (2006-2015). He serves on the editorial boards of Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies, and Strategic Organization, and has served on the editorial board of the Academy of Management Review. For the academic-year 2008-2009, he served as Chair of the Business Policy and Strategy (BPS) Division of the Academy of Management. In 2011 he received the Irwin Outstanding Educator Award from the BPS Division of the Academy of Management. In 2012 he was elected as a member of the Academy of Management Fellows. In 2013 he was elected as a Fellow of the Strategic Management Society. Joe has taught courses at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the following programs: undergraduate, Master of Science in Accounting (MSA), Master of Science in Business Administration (MSBA), MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), Professional MBA (PMBA) and Ph.D. and he has received the outstanding teaching award (as voted by the executives) five times in the Executive MBA program. In 2010 and in 2013 he received the outstanding teaching award for the Professional MBA program (as voted by the executives). He has also taught in Executive training sessions at ADM and State Farm. Joe has served on 64 completed doctoral dissertation committees, and is currently serving on committees for 7 dissertations in progress.