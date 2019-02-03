About this Course

83,942 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Financial Management Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Corporate Finance
  • Project
  • Finance
  • Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Financial Management Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,653 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: The Objective of the Corporation and Analysis of Financial Ratios

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 112 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Financial Planning

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 114 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3: Making Investment Decisions

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 148 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Mergers and Acquisitions, Risk, and Performance Evaluation

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 169 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CORPORATE FINANCE I: MEASURING AND PROMOTING VALUE CREATION

View all reviews

About the Financial Management Specialization

Financial Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder