In this course you will learn how to use key finance principles to understand and measure business success and to identify and promote true value creation. You will learn how to use accounting information to form key financial ratios to measure a company’s financial health and to manage a company's short-term and long-term liquidity needs. You will also learn how to use valuation techniques to make sound business investment and acquisition decisions. Finally, you will learn how to incorporate risk and uncertainty into investment decisions and how to evaluate the performance of existing investments.
This course is part of the Financial Management Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation also helps you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: The Objective of the Corporation and Analysis of Financial Ratios
In Module 1, we will discuss the objectives of the corporation. We will introduce the concept of shareholder value and discuss the pros and cons of maximizing stock prices. We will then learn how to calculate financial ratios that measure concepts such as liquidity, leverage, and profitability. We will work with accounting statements and financial data from real world companies and learn how to use this data to measure the financial health of companies and make comparisons with competitors.
Module 2: Financial Planning
In Module 2, we will learn models that allow us to forecast and manage a company's short-term investments such as capital expenditures. We will forecast the future financial statements of a real world company and learn how to figure out how much external financing the company will need. We will then use real world examples to learn how short-term investments in working capital determine a company's need for short-term financing.
Module 3: Making Investment Decisions
In Module 3, we will learn tools that allow us to measure the contribution of a new investment to shareholder value. We will learn how to calculate the net present value (NPV) of an investment and how to use the NPV to make a decision on whether to make the investment or not. We will also learn to calculate the rate of return (IRR) on an investment project and how to properly use the IRR in investment decisions. Finally, we will learn how to incorporate real options into investment analysis to be able to make decisions about investments such as R&D (research and development).
Module 4: Mergers and Acquisitions, Risk, and Performance Evaluation
In Module 4, we will apply our investment valuation tools to understand when a merger between two companies creates shareholder value. We will learn to distinguish between good and bad reasons for companies to engage in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and we will learn how to price an M&A deal. We will also learn the specific characteristics of leveraged buyouts (LBOs) and how they can create value for shareholders. We will then learn how to incorporate risk into investment valuation by changing discount rates. We will calculate the weighted-average cost of capital (WACC) for a real world company and learn how to use WACC to value investments and to measure the performance of the company or a division of the company.
Very impressive course with immediate applicable knowledge. I will be using NPV to calculate everything including whether to get Solar for my home or not ;).
I found this course to be engaging and interesting. The content was explained well. I greatly appreciate what I have learned from this course, and feel it will be helpful in my future endeavors.
Great course! I felt that I learned quite a bit. My undergrad is Finance and I feel that this course covered more topics and in more depth than my previous university studies.
Course contains some difficult concepts. The main benefit is the honors assignments and professor's explanations, which help students understand these topics.
This Specialization covers the fundamentals of strategic financial management, including financial accounting, investments, and corporate finance. You will learn to evaluate major strategic corporate and investment decisions and to understand capital markets and institutions from a financial perspective, and you will develop an integrated framework for value-based financial management and individual financial decision-making.
