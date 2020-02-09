SS
Feb 8, 2020
I found this course to be engaging and interesting. The content was explained well. I greatly appreciate what I have learned from this course, and feel it will be helpful in my future endeavors.
AN
Nov 17, 2020
This course helped me to learn a lot about Corporate Finance, especially about mergers & acquisitions, LBO and IRR and many more. Mainly it was thanks to the approachable method of the teacher.
By Stephen S•
Feb 9, 2020
By Andras I•
Feb 4, 2020
This is a good introductory course to Corporate Finance, the last subject in the Financial Management Specialisation.
A good investment of time and energy with a few caveats:
- Compared to the other 2 subjects (Financial Accounting, Investments), it will require much more time and effort to finish:
I think around 10 hours per week is a good approximation, instead of the specified 2-4 hours (see later)
- I definitely recommend the Ivo Welch book used for recommended reading - but this will take up the time like I mentioned before. It's not necessary to pass but it's important to get a more round picture. The course doesn't follow the order of the book, jumps around quite a lot, still lines up quite well.
- The honors assigmnents are worth the time, make you think in a more organic way than quizzes that tend to be more mechanical.
- Even though it's not mentioned in the requirements, it's definitely useful to take the Investments course first. Or at least have an idea about financial markets, investment instruments (bonds, futures, stocks), some portfolio theory and CAPM. Actually Week4 of that course is a peek into Corporate Finance and I find it a very efficient bridge.
- Once you're done and still have time/crave more, go on Youtube and find Aswath Damodaran's corporate finance lectures (Harvard). It will add another level of understanding
By Amitkumar•
Sep 12, 2017
A person like me who has always worked on engineering side, this course has been a great value to me in learning the first principals of corporate finance. The activities, especially when combined with Compass activities, allowed me to get greater insights on how companies operate.
Getting ready for the 2nd part!
Thank you! Professor Almeida.
By Sundarakrishnan T•
May 4, 2020
it was indeed great to have enrolled myself in the course which has stirred my interest in finance and has given me ample knowledge on how to proceed with various financial decisions.
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 12, 2019
An excellent course and probably one of the finest on offer. Valuable learnings even for finance professionals like me. Highly recommended for all management students and managers.
By Sudhan K•
Feb 11, 2019
In-depth content covering very broad areas of Corporate Finance. Specially the honors assignment makes you think of different scenarios which really makes it interesting and fun.
By Subhodeep B•
Sep 14, 2017
Great course. I thoroughly enjoyed the challenging and yet interesting Corporate Finance concepts.
By Jason W•
Jun 16, 2020
Amazing course with an amazing professor! I was thoroughly engaged the entire time. Thank you!
By COLLIN M•
Jun 11, 2017
Mostly enjoyed this class, with only 2 problems, the first one being rounding where sometime the course rounds out a few digits and other times it does not which made it a bit hard to follow, especially questions where Q1 leads into Q2 and you are using the Excel math so you end up getting the non-rounded data and thus you come out some minimal amount over or under what is being shown on a Quiz. 2nd issue was with the forums, 5 days to get a question replied to seems like a long time to wait. Besides those issues though I did enjoy the course and am actually looking forward to the next one.
By José T•
Feb 14, 2017
I am part of the iMBA program so my opinion might be a bit biased, but it was precisely because of courses like this one that I decided to be part of the program. Excellent value, the Coursera content is at graduate level, with plenty of practice material and use of real life data. The four honors assignments and additional readings allow to adjust for the level of engagement you want/need.
By Mohamed A A N•
Jun 22, 2020
Professor Almeida has a wonderful teaching style which makes everything feel easy, and I did not realize how much information I grasped from this course until its end. I enjoyed my time and have learned a lot, and I think this is the way education should be.
I highly recommend this course.
By Gaurav S•
Sep 16, 2017
I loved this course. There is so much details and information and clearly defined. Challenging quizzes and assignments. Live Sessions with professor are great too. He is very nice and clearly answered all the questions. There is absolutely no book required when taking this course!
By Dr. G N M•
Aug 7, 2020
I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Coursera. I have loved the learning I have been able to do and look forward to taking many more classes with them ... I don't understand the reviews with low ratings. I have never had any problems with them.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By John P C•
Oct 31, 2019
I like the modular approach of learning. Each practice quiz and honor assigment is very important in learning. This process helps inculcate the learning in the Corporate Finance.
Thanks for this course.
By Joe F•
Feb 4, 2019
Great course! I felt that I learned quite a bit. My undergrad is Finance and I feel that this course covered more topics and in more depth than my previous university studies.
By Fangfang W•
Jun 20, 2020
Professor Almeida makes every knowledge point very clear, combine a lot of real-life case to the knowledge to make it easier to understand. It's a high-quality course to learn.
By FELICITO M A Q•
Sep 26, 2020
The course allowed me to know the process of mergers and acquisitions of companies. Also, know in detail the calculation of the EVA and the variables that are related to it.
By Kazuma K•
Jun 13, 2019
Very good. Much better than other corporate finance courses you can find on coursera.
Materials cover a broad range of topics and the explanation is clear and consise.
By Feng X•
Feb 4, 2019
The finance series are some of the best business classes I have taken. Professor Almeida does a fantastic job in teaching Corporate Finance. Highly recommended!
By Olatunde O•
Feb 11, 2019
Very impressive course with immediate applicable knowledge. I will be using NPV to calculate everything including whether to get Solar for my home or not ;).
By Mindy Y•
Dec 4, 2017
This course provides an effective overview of Financial analysis methods in a way that drives contextual understanding and application. Highly Recommended.
By Joseph E•
Jan 22, 2019
Very practical and engaging topics, some question errors need addressing but minor changes to avoid wasted time on an overall fantastic course!
By Gracelyn N W•
May 10, 2019
The course is well a positive challenge as well as a great one
It was the best challenge
On to the next with much enthusiasm
Be blessed
By Fang S•
May 27, 2018
very practical stuff. However, I think Course 5 & 6 should be placed before Course 3 & 4 because financial valuation come before investment.