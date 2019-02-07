The Financial Management capstone will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within this specialization. You will analyze a situation taking the vantage point of a company and develop a financial management plan (for instance, a global company working in a specific geography chosen by students’ region or country of residence, or other consideration). You will design a deliverable to create value from the perspective of potential employers while achieving pedagogical and experiential goals.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - Welcome and Course Overview
This Capstone course includes six modules. As you go through the modules, you will learn more about the case scenarios, and will have the opportunity to apply your learning from the Financial Management Specialization in support of practical business needs.
Module 2 - Business Story Assignment
In this module you will apply what you learned in the Financial Management Specialization to describe business outcomes over a specific time frame through publicly available financial data. You will complete the Business Story Assignment and review the work of three of your peers.
Module 3 - An Acquisition Opportunity
In this module you will be introduced to an acquisition scenario and begin acquiring the information needed to complete the Acquisition Assignment in Module 4.
Module 4 - Acquisition Assignment
In this module you will apply what you learned in the Financial Management Specialization to analyze a potential acquisition of Lululemon Atheletica, Inc. (LULU) by Walmart. You will complete the Acquisition Assignment and review the work of three of your peers.
final certificate does not say financial management specialization
Great hands on real world practice and application of all the important concepts learnt this specialization course.
I would like to say thanks a lot to Illinois University and Coursera because of this amazing specification program. Not only knowledge but also professional skills will help me fly high in my career.
About the Financial Management Specialization
This Specialization covers the fundamentals of strategic financial management, including financial accounting, investments, and corporate finance. You will learn to evaluate major strategic corporate and investment decisions and to understand capital markets and institutions from a financial perspective, and you will develop an integrated framework for value-based financial management and individual financial decision-making.
