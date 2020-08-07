Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Financial Management Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
103 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

The Financial Management capstone will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within this specialization. You will analyze a situation taking the vantage point of a company and develop a financial management plan (for instance, a global company working in a specific geography chosen by students’ region or country of residence, or other consideration). You will design a deliverable to create value from the perspective of potential employers while achieving pedagogical and experiential goals. This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....

Top reviews

TT

Sep 10, 2020

I would like to say thanks a lot to Illinois University and Coursera because of this amazing specification program. Not only knowledge but also professional skills will help me fly high in my career.

SX

Feb 7, 2019

Great hands on real world practice and application of all the important concepts learnt this specialization course.

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Financial Management Capstone

By anshuman s

Aug 7, 2020

final certificate does not say financial management specialization

By John P C

Mar 18, 2020

I do like the learning of acting as the financial analyst.

This allowed me to thoroughly review the Financial Statements.

Points for improvement are the Peer Rating Review and assignment. Some peers somehow just answered briefly and lacks depth in their answers. Some use textbook based answers.

The Professor feedback is necessary in this course.

Over all I do appreciate the learning.

By Бездольный Г А

Jun 13, 2020

It was not easy but interesting and very useful! A lot of practise , a lot of objectives. Must have for everyone

By Palito J E

Aug 9, 2020

good capstone project, that conclude all the course embedded in the course. However, a little bit disappointed to how the capstone scoring practice i.e. no approximation or less supervising by authority. Perhaps, could be improved in the near future. At all, i'm very grateful to University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who've been packaged the interactive and constructive course, to democratize learning, along to Coursera who deserve salute.

By Martin P

May 19, 2018

It contains some interesting activities that encompass the most important subjets seen in the specialization courses.

By Umar R

May 20, 2018

Hi, this Umar Riaz from Pakistan, previously I've done my MBA in Finance, and I have a passion to learn and research more about Financial Management, therefore I've taken this course. Coursera provided me an extraordinary opportunity to learn and explore more milestones of financial management.

By John Z Q Y

Apr 15, 2021

The professor created a thoughtful capstone project that utilized skills across all the courses. I wish they would include tutorial videos with the relevant modules to help refresh key skills related to the assignment.

By Anthony T

Oct 11, 2021

I​t was an excellent course overall and the capstone enabled me to put previously acquired financial knowledge to the test. I recommend this course for those interested in corporate finance and accountancy.

By Sachin P X

Feb 8, 2019

Great hands on real world practice and application of all the important concepts learnt this specialization course.

By José E G B

Jun 25, 2019

Excelent approach about Corporate Finance.

By Anton A

Aug 14, 2020

Really interesting course

By soumya s

Jul 10, 2018

one of the best course

By Animasaun R T

Nov 9, 2020

Assist me in my field

By RAJEEV K S

Nov 30, 2020

Very good knowledge

By Huy V C

Jan 20, 2022

great course !!

By GUSTAVO A G A

Dec 12, 2020

Excellent!!

By Keith M K

Jul 2, 2017

Good class

By Javed K

Mar 17, 2018

e

By COLLIN M

Sep 7, 2017

It wraps things up pretty well.

By Bharat H J

Feb 20, 2021

Its perfect

By Jerry K

Mar 31, 2018

I have to wait until April 21 to enlist for this capstone :(

