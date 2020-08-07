TT
Sep 10, 2020
I would like to say thanks a lot to Illinois University and Coursera because of this amazing specification program. Not only knowledge but also professional skills will help me fly high in my career.
SX
Feb 7, 2019
Great hands on real world practice and application of all the important concepts learnt this specialization course.
By anshuman s•
Aug 7, 2020
final certificate does not say financial management specialization
By John P C•
Mar 18, 2020
I do like the learning of acting as the financial analyst.
This allowed me to thoroughly review the Financial Statements.
Points for improvement are the Peer Rating Review and assignment. Some peers somehow just answered briefly and lacks depth in their answers. Some use textbook based answers.
The Professor feedback is necessary in this course.
Over all I do appreciate the learning.
By Бездольный Г А•
Jun 13, 2020
It was not easy but interesting and very useful! A lot of practise , a lot of objectives. Must have for everyone
By Palito J E•
Aug 9, 2020
good capstone project, that conclude all the course embedded in the course. However, a little bit disappointed to how the capstone scoring practice i.e. no approximation or less supervising by authority. Perhaps, could be improved in the near future. At all, i'm very grateful to University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who've been packaged the interactive and constructive course, to democratize learning, along to Coursera who deserve salute.
By Martin P•
May 19, 2018
It contains some interesting activities that encompass the most important subjets seen in the specialization courses.
By Umar R•
May 20, 2018
Hi, this Umar Riaz from Pakistan, previously I've done my MBA in Finance, and I have a passion to learn and research more about Financial Management, therefore I've taken this course. Coursera provided me an extraordinary opportunity to learn and explore more milestones of financial management.
By John Z Q Y•
Apr 15, 2021
The professor created a thoughtful capstone project that utilized skills across all the courses. I wish they would include tutorial videos with the relevant modules to help refresh key skills related to the assignment.
By Anthony T•
Oct 11, 2021
It was an excellent course overall and the capstone enabled me to put previously acquired financial knowledge to the test. I recommend this course for those interested in corporate finance and accountancy.
By Sachin P X•
Feb 8, 2019
By José E G B•
Jun 25, 2019
Excelent approach about Corporate Finance.
By Anton A•
Aug 14, 2020
Really interesting course
By soumya s•
Jul 10, 2018
one of the best course
By Animasaun R T•
Nov 9, 2020
Assist me in my field
By RAJEEV K S•
Nov 30, 2020
Very good knowledge
By Huy V C•
Jan 20, 2022
great course !!
By GUSTAVO A G A•
Dec 12, 2020
Excellent!!
By Keith M K•
Jul 2, 2017
Good class
By Javed K•
Mar 17, 2018
By COLLIN M•
Sep 7, 2017
It wraps things up pretty well.
By Bharat H J•
Feb 20, 2021
Its perfect
By Jerry K•
Mar 31, 2018
I have to wait until April 21 to enlist for this capstone :(