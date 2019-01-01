Dr. Flesher is Director Training and Organization Development with UL University. Previously he was President of Prairie Fire Development, a management, training and organization development consultancy and has served in a range of corporate roles – all of which had complex compliance requirements: vice president of global talent management, Biomet, Inc.; director of global talent management, Underwriters Laboratories; director of training and organization development, Abbott Laboratories; and learning services superintendent, Nuclear Generation Group, Commonwealth Edison. In these roles, he was responsible for creating and improving comprehensive global talent management systems spanning staffing, performance management, succession planning, learning infrastructure and technology, and training across all business functions and levels. He has developed strategies for effective quality and regulatory system improvements, global leadership and executive programs, plant start-ups and global product transfers, along with traditional and technology based training for management, technical, sales, and compliance topics. He has also led large scale and targeted change management efforts and organizational development initiatives. Dr. Flesher also has over 20 years of university teaching experience and has held academic appointments at the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, and Iowa State University. His teaching has included classroom and online courses in strategic planning, technology transfer, assessment and measurement, evaluation, quality and process improvement, and organization development.