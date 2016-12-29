About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Business Strategy
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Capstone Course Overview and Case Introduction

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Building a Leadership Team

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Identifying Opportunities

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Optimizing Support

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Strategic Leadership and Management

