The capstone is a strategic leadership and management plan where you’ll apply what you will learn to an actual business situation with participation by one or more focal companies. The deliverable will be designed to create value from the perspective of potential employers while achieving pedagogical and experiential goals for learners.
- Strategic Management
- Leadership
- Management
- Business Strategy
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Module 1: Capstone Course Overview and Case Introduction
In this module you will become familiar with the Capstone course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. This Capstone course is based on an extended case study; through the module assignments you will have the opportunity to demonstrate learning gains from the courses that make up the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization.
Module 2: Building a Leadership Team
In this module you will analyze performance and situational data to create the systems and processes used to lead a senior management team, applying what you have learned during completion of the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization in two assignments.
Module 3: Identifying Opportunities
In this module you will analyze planning data to identify potential in-unit and division level opportunities and planning priorities, applying what you have learned during completion of the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization in two assignments.
Module 4: Optimizing Support
In this module you will analyze planning data to identify modifications to support function organization and services, applying what you have learned during completion of the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization in an assignment.
Great opportunity to showcase you newly acquired leadership & strategy skills.
A found the case study a little less interesting than the traditional course models in the other courses.
GREAT specialization - I will certainly advance in my career because of this!
Very exhaustive and well-structured content. The learning platform helped to learn experience.
Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses.
