TK
Dec 31, 2018
it was great experience for me to accomplish this course. i have learned new skills that we Managers need to adapt so that we can better understand the threats and Opportunities.
SG
Jul 29, 2019
Thanks for offering a useful course with lots of supporting videos, presentations, pdf files, and materials to test my comprehension level. Would definitely recommend.
By Anton F•
Apr 27, 2017
Great case study, but the way to engage the audience might have been way better. Assignments were individual and it was very difficult to use them at full power, because they were quite boring. Interaction with other learners would be very beneficial in a form of group assignment. Videos are very boring and useless in comparison to incredible content in the first 6 courses of the specialization. Capstone should have been done by the same (high) standards as other courses in specialization.
By Jacob F•
Dec 30, 2016
GREAT specialization - I will certainly advance in my career because of this!
By Emil F•
May 29, 2020
The intent of the capstone it great; it gives ample chance to reflect on the courses that one has gotten before - very important for learning.
There are a number of bad parts as well.
The instructor, though presenting only a few minutes, seems like a beginner in producing online courses; difficulties reading well from the prompter.
The project material is quite vague. Many pages of text. I would much rather see an illustrated, charted, even enacted version of the information. E.g. if I'm reading about a conversation it would be better to see 2 people having it.
The course is offered too seldom!
Lastly, but probably the most important, the substance of this capstone is quite thinned out by the evaluation method (peer reviews); the work that the colleagues put in is very variable. Non the less, the grades are all generously distributed.
By Bernard D V•
May 13, 2019
Excellent capstone project. In this course, you will study a use-case and you will have ll have the opportunity to put into practice the knowledge acquired during this specialization, The use-case is well-thought and the challenges are numerous... It's up to you to find the solutions :)
By Syed A A•
Nov 20, 2018
Very Informative and a challenging course that has taught me alot about corporate leadership. I loved the case studies particularly !
By Godelive B P•
Feb 14, 2018
Excellent course.Very professional.I recommend this course to everyone who want to improve management skills.
By WAHEED U R•
Jan 13, 2020
It was an amazing and worthwhile course for all people having or not having business background.
By Antonio S•
Jun 23, 2020
Great course, I have learned a lot of leadership skills, helping me in my daily job activities
By Gustavo J•
Jul 26, 2019
Great opportunity to showcase you newly acquired leadership & strategy skills.
By Charlotta S R•
Jun 17, 2017
Great fundamentals course, video and audio very good, great resources page
By Aaron G•
Sep 24, 2019
fantastic case study. extremely detailed and open ended.
By Zaw Z O•
Sep 18, 2018
This research based specialization has provided the fundamental knowledge and essential skills in from daily strategic leadership to Managing organization effectively; you will see how the course is precise and concise that leads the potential leverage for achieving your organization’s goals and sustaining its long-term success.
By MUSA A•
May 27, 2020
The course is very tough and I like it that way. It has been a while I was drilled on assignments. The last assignment in module six was the toughest and I was able to learn from all assignments I reviewed. Many thank to the organizers of this specialization course.
By Soham S B•
Sep 4, 2020
The course was really helpful for me, I am from Mechanical background though i thought it could be difficult to me, but it wasn't rather say by doing some assignments it tested my ability to tackle real world problems that I might be facing in the future
By sangram d•
Jan 28, 2021
It is an excellent course that gave me enough knowledge on Strategic Leadership and Management. I enjoyed this specialization much. This will help me reach the goal in my personal life including service life.
By Luis V•
Nov 22, 2020
Working on the "Sorriso Development Planning Guide" was a tremendous way to complete this program. Self-reflection and interlinked analysis allows to realize how complete this program and courses are.
By Tauheed K•
Jan 1, 2019
By Sohrob N G•
Jul 30, 2019
By Jonathan F G•
Feb 21, 2021
Overall, awesome course! I enjoyed the entire specialization and has given me lot of new learning and information. Thank you.
By Tasha W•
Dec 29, 2021
Very well done and varied information for renewing the love of leadership and critical thinking.
By Nikhil T•
Apr 22, 2021
Very exhaustive and well-structured content. The learning platform helped to learn experience.
By Praveen K•
Dec 30, 2021
Capstone was excellent learning experience! Enjoyed the quizzes and peer review activities.
By Zhao, Z•
Feb 19, 2021
Very good systematic introduction about leadership and management, enlightening program.
By Vilma B C C•
Jan 9, 2022
Excelente Curso, un gran instructor me aporta mucho para mi crecimiento profesional!
By John Z•
May 17, 2021
Very good course. Increase my understanding and very good points.