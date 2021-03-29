The capstone for the specialization will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within it. It will involve analysis of a situation concerning a new enterprise – a venture of one’s own or within a larger organization – to develop the current business model and compare against alternative business models so as to identify potential opportunities and challenges.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Module 1: Capstone Course Overview and Innovation Review
In this module you will become familiar with the Capstone course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. You will also use course concepts to complete a review quiz related to the two Innovation courses in the specialization; Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations, and Strategic Innovation: Innovation at the Frontier: An Exploration of Cutting-Edge Topics.
In this module you will assume the perspective of a venture fund analyst working to understand company performance through the lens of core innovation principles.
In this module you will reflect on the concepts from the two Creativity courses, Creativity Toolkit I: Changing Perspectives, and Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration.
In this module you will assume the perspective of a venture fund analyst working to understand company performance through the lens of core creativity principles.
there could be more than assignment, video tutorials are always great asset
Insightful knowledge regarding creativity and entrepreneurship.
Great course. A wealth of information that can propel you to the next level, skillfully rolled out. Each course was built on the previous information provided. Thanks Professors
The capstone module helps put together all the concepts learnt in the six course program. It reinforces the learning process enhances the learning experience.
About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
