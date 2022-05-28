About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 68 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 68 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Framing your capstone

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Your future business landscape

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Designing your product and business model

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

How to reach your desired end state

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization

Value Creation Through Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder