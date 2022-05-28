This capstone course is the final course of the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization. The specialization covers technology bases innovation and transformation and how to spot and to capitalize on emerging opportunities. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Framing your capstone
The capstone project Value Creation Through Innovation builds upon the courses The Impact of Technology, Innovation Entrepreneurship, and Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs. Now you will demonstrate how you master and synthesize previously gained learnings. Firstly, you should pick a system to study. It should consist of (1) a market or industry together with (2) an emerging technology that you think will have a major impact on this system. Secondly, you will perform a backcasting.
Your future business landscape
You have now picked a system and technology, and made your first analysis. Hopefully, it provided some answers. How may the system and its actor develop? What opportunities emerged during the analysis? Now it is time to take the next step in the analysis.
Designing your product and business model
After your backcasting and value network estimation, you should have an extensive view of how the future business landscape may evolve. In addition, you have generated material regarding potential issues, needs, and opportunities. Now, will use this as the basis for a more detailed analysis and the description of a targeted opportunity. The assignment of this week is to apply the four step design thinking methodology on your case, ending up with one idea for a product or service.
How to reach your desired end state
So far, you have drawn a detailed map and decided what destinations to aim for. Now it is time to focus on how to get there, working with the strategy, the marketing and how to create value for the end users or customers.
About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
This specialization covers the basics of Innovation and Entrepreneurship courses in the EIT Digital Master Program. The program aims to educate students and deliver entrepreneurs with the right business skills and sense. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in this Innovation and Entrepreneurship specialization.
