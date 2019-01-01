Dr. Vendel holds a M.Sc., a Tekn.Lic. as well as a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from KTH, Royal Institute of Technology. Dr. Vendel has more than 20 years of industrial experience within strategy, marketing, product management business development and HR. He has held executive positions within the telecommunications/media and process industries. Dr. Vendel is today part time active at the Department for Industrial Economics and Management, Division of Industrial Marketing and Entrepreneurship, at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, within research and education. He has also been active as researcher at Stockholm School of Economics. The majority of his time is now devoted to teaching and development within EIT Digital. Dr. Vendel also works as advisor and holds board positions in start-up companies.