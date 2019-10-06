This Innovation and Entrepreneurship course focuses on the interconnection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Specifically, we look at models used in Silicon Valley to grow both start-up companies as well as innovation inside large organizations.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Course introduction
In this first out of two EIT Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship courses given by UC Berkeley Haas School of Business you will learn the basics regarding Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Market Analysis and Customer Engagement as well as Open Innovation.
What is innovation and entrepreneurship?
In this module, you will get an overview of the definitions and differences between innovation and entrepreneurship and how the two work in conjunction to create dynamic startups.
Teaching entrepreneurship
In this module the question Can entrepreneurship be taught? is discussed. You will also learn about the importance and relation between the skillset, toolset and mindset of entrepreneurship.
The importance of faliure
How can failure be utilized as a resource when creating new ventures? In this module you will learn how to utilize and learn from failure in the development of new business.
Analyzing markets
Product-market fit is a fundamental aspect of a successful launch of both startups as well as new products and services within established companies. In this module, you will learn how to analyze markets when searching for potential segments to target.
Engage with customers
When you have an idea about what markets to target, then the next step is try to verify the basic assumptions though customer interaction. You will in this module learn how to get the most out of such interviews and avoid common pitfalls. At the end of this module, you will have a framework for understanding customer needs, establishing market opportunity and creating a minimum viable product.
This specialization covers the basics of Innovation and Entrepreneurship courses in the EIT Digital Master Program. The program aims to educate students and deliver entrepreneurs with the right business skills and sense. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in this Innovation and Entrepreneurship specialization.
