MARK COOPERSMITH is an educator, entrepreneur, Fortune 500 executive and author. A Senior Fellow and Faculty Director at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, he teaches innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership to current and future leaders at UC Berkeley and around the globe. He has built and run global businesses for Sony and Newell Rubbermaid, has launched successful Silicon Valley startups (his ecommerce startup WebOrder is now owned by Google), and speaks often to audiences around the world. Mark has mentored startup teams which have launched high-growth ventures in sectors as varied as web services, consumer electronics, medical devices, internet-of-things, education, cleantech, fashion and fintech. Mark is a frequent media commentator, with insights featured in The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Financial Times, Fast Company and Entrepreneur; and on media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, NPR and The Huffington Post. He has also shared his insights in talks and working sessions with leadership teams from Google, IDEO, Salesforce, Oracle, Wells Fargo Bank, Daimler Benz, Samsung, and Genentech. Mark is the founding Author in Residence of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center. His current book "The Other 'F' Word" – co-authored with John Danner - helps leaders and teams put failure to work to drive innovation and growth. Mark earned his BA and MBA degrees at UC Berkeley.