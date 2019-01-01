Profile

Mark Coopersmith

MBA

Bio

MARK COOPERSMITH is an educator, entrepreneur, Fortune 500 executive and author. A Senior Fellow and Faculty Director at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, he teaches innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership to current and future leaders at UC Berkeley and around the globe. He has built and run global businesses for Sony and Newell Rubbermaid, has launched successful Silicon Valley startups (his ecommerce startup WebOrder is now owned by Google), and speaks often to audiences around the world. Mark has mentored startup teams which have launched high-growth ventures in sectors as varied as web services, consumer electronics, medical devices, internet-of-things, education, cleantech, fashion and fintech. Mark is a frequent media commentator, with insights featured in The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Financial Times, Fast Company and Entrepreneur; and on media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, NPR and The Huffington Post. He has also shared his insights in talks and working sessions with leadership teams from Google, IDEO, Salesforce, Oracle, Wells Fargo Bank, Daimler Benz, Samsung, and Genentech. Mark is the founding Author in Residence of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center. His current book "The Other 'F' Word" – co-authored with John Danner - helps leaders and teams put failure to work to drive innovation and growth. Mark earned his BA and MBA degrees at UC Berkeley.

Courses

Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Design Thinking to Funding

Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Basics to Open Innovation

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder