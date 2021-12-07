About this Course

15,240 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Innovative design thinking

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min)
1 hour to complete

The innovation cycle - part 1

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The innovation cycle - part 2

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Business models - definitions and approaches

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Business models - frameworks and tools

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min)
2 hours to complete

Business models - customer discovery

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP - FROM DESIGN THINKING TO FUNDING

View all reviews

About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization

Value Creation Through Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder