This Innovation and Entrepreneurship course focuses on the interconnection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Specifically, we look at models used in Silicon Valley to grow both start-up companies as well as innovation inside large organizations. Bringing together top Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley faculty, this course addresses critical areas for successful growth, including design thinking, open innovation, business models, product-market fit, and financing. This course will teach you how to think like an entrepreneur and provides the models, tools and frameworks to further develop your business or idea. An emphasis will be placed on the IT space.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Innovative design thinking
The innovation cycle - part 1
The innovation cycle - part 2
Business models - definitions and approaches
Business models - frameworks and tools
Business models - customer discovery
Amazing material; for the assignments, it would be great if the expectations were made a bit clearer in the video and in the written form. It is easy to miss if your browser doesn't load correctly...
It's an amazing course gave me an immense knowledge of entrepreneurship and design thinking
Good course to deal with business approach and innovation
About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
This specialization covers the basics of Innovation and Entrepreneurship courses in the EIT Digital Master Program. The program aims to educate students and deliver entrepreneurs with the right business skills and sense. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in this Innovation and Entrepreneurship specialization.
