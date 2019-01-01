Education MS, Geochemistry, The University of Michigan BS Cum Laude, Geochemistry, The University of Michigan Positions Held At Haas since 1999 2009 – present, Director, New Management of Technology Programs, Haas School of Business 2009 – present, Director, Mayfield Fellows Program, Haas School of Business 2007 – present, Executive Director, Center for Energy and Environmental Innovation, UC Berkeley 2003 – present, Adjunct Professor, Haas School of Business 1991 – present, President, California Technology International, Inc., Sunnyvale, CA 2000 – 2009, Executive Director, Management of Technology Program, UC Berkeley 1999 – 2002, Lecturer, Haas School of Business 1983 – 1990, Vice President, Kevex Instruments, Inc., San Carlos, CA 1981 – 1983, Senior Scientist, NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX External Service and Assignments Advisory Board, University of Michigan, College of Literature, Science and the Arts Director, Bridging the Divide Program on Technology in the Developing World Director, Hitachi Fellows Program Director, Mayfield Fellows Program Director, IBM Ventures Fellows Program Current Research and Interests Advisory Board, University of Michigan, College of Literature, Science and the Arts Director, Bridging the Divide Program on Technology in the Developing World Director, Hitachi Fellows Program Director, Mayfield Fellows Program Director, IBM Ventures Fellows Program Teaching Marketing for High Tech Entrepreneurs The Business of Nanotechnology Opportunity Recognition: Technology and Entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley Energy, Sustainability and Business Innovation