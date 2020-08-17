This course is for entrepreneurial managers who are looking for tools and techniques to introduce exciting, innovative products or services to market quickly and informed by high-quality customer insights. It is applicable to a range of organizations from small-medium sized enterprises through to corporates, and across a range of industrial segments.
What is design-led strategy?
This module gives you an introduction to design strategy. We will look at design thinking and the tools behind it and explore the elements of corporate strategy. Then, we will explore how design strategy can be used as a vehicle to communicate corporate strategy.
Primary market research and problem statement definition
In this module we'll look at how to plan and conduct primary market research and how to analyse the results. We'll then step through how to craft a meaningful problem definition statement.
Prototyping and product ideation
In this module, we look at creating usable models and frameworks for gathering user feedback and testing solutions, through prototypes and a minimum viable product.
Design-led strategy in practice: Corporate case studies
In this module, you will be introduced to two practical case studies which demonstrate how two Australian based companies are using design strategy to innovate and solve problems every day.
Very practical approach to problem solving and integrating design thinking into business strategy. Tools and exercises provided were helpful and insightful. Thanks!
It's a very valuable and professional course. If you are starting your own business this course will help you to solve many doubts on the process of problem resolution and planning.
Well articulated material and easy to digest byte sized elements. Covers well the topic of design thinking and how it blends with corporte and product strategy to result in design strategic thinking.
This course is a very useful and excellent course I would say. Well comprehend and I love the part which brings in real life examples of how Swiss Re and Ubank used the design strategy.
