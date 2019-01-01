Eric Knight is a Professor of Strategic Management at Macquarie Business School and an Honorary Professor of Strategic Management at the University of Sydney Business School. Eric’s research focuses on corporate strategy and regional innovation from a social practice theory perspective. He has published widely in prestigious journals such as the Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Economic Geography, Economic Geography, Regional Studies, and Organization Studies, and has received several awards and fellowships for his research, including a Fullbright fellowship to Stanford University. He is also active in management education, having won the Dean’s Citation for Outstanding Teaching on several occasions. Amongst his teaching expertise, Eric leads the ‘Design Strategy’ unit within the capstone to the University of Sydney’s MBA. The unit sits at the intersection of corporate strategy and engineering design, has deep engagement with industry and government partners, and has resulted in several spin-offs and corporate entrepreneurship engagements.