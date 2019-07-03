JJ
Aug 19, 2019
This was very interesting and detailed oriented learning experience, giving insights towards the overall design leg strategy and components of creating a design led customer driven value proposition.
DG
Feb 7, 2021
This is great course. It was informative, relevant to today's way of working and it was enjoyable. Highly recommended.\n\nMany thanks to the team at Univeristy of Sydney who delivered this course,
By Mateusz K•
Jul 3, 2019
Course description claims it to be intermediate. Unfortunately this course is pretty basic. Might be good for beginners that never heard about Business Mode Canvas or Design Thinking. If you know anything about those, then you should skip this course. There is enough content for long blog post plus two real life cases. Which are good idea but are presented in very shallow manner. Instead, for example, presenting how prototypes progressed, speaker just says that they started with one prototype and end with seven and how much they learned from it.
By Subeer K•
Dec 10, 2020
It's really an excellent course for UX professionals. It takes deep insight from the design thinking process to Design Strategy to Corporate Strategy. Thank you so much for the opportunity.
By NATALIE C T L•
Aug 18, 2020
This course is a very useful and excellent course I would say. Well comprehend and I love the part which brings in real life examples of how Swiss Re and Ubank used the design strategy.
By Omar A•
Mar 10, 2020
Good course, very consistant with a new approche to define strategy with design thinking method. the tools are very useful.
By Navneet G•
Dec 28, 2019
This course is a good effort in getting the best of both Business Model Canvas and Design Thinking.
However, like most of other courses on Coursera, this course can become much better by creating depth in content and interviews etc. For people in the know of both these topics, this course loses steam in first few sessions while for the uninitiated it does not build much depth except prompting them learn about these topics.
By Emily C•
Oct 12, 2020
Not intermediate at all- beginner's class for Design Thinking. Lack of Strategy component- just 99% design thinking.
By Komal B•
May 23, 2020
The course successfully teaches you the basics of design thinking and design strategy. It really makes you think through the entire course and gives some amazing articles and blogs to read. It really helped me in understanding the basics and making me an enthusiast in design thinking. Will definitely apply all the knowledge that i gained here in my work.
By Alejandro B•
May 22, 2020
Great Introduction to Design thinking with well-made and direct to the point videos, having Dr. Harris as a great communicator. This is a sister course of Innovation through design offered by Coursera and both of them bring a better experience on to Design Thinking Philosophy
By Lubi L N•
Sep 18, 2021
The course material was well packed and perfectly delivered. You would feel like is classroom-based. I think customer journey mapping should be included. Overall it was interesting and insightful.
By Rocio L•
Sep 7, 2020
It's a very valuable and professional course. If you are starting your own business this course will help you to solve many doubts on the process of problem resolution and planning.
By Hamsapriya S•
Jun 12, 2018
Amazing demonstration of Strategy and design thinking through various examples and scenarios with UBank and SwissRe. Really loved the way the course has been structured and appreciate Carla Harris for brilliant narration.
By Jad S•
Apr 20, 2020
Very insightful course.
I did appreciate the way the design thinking principles were clarified and the real world business examples, which were very interesting.
What I missed though is a greater emphasis on the link between the business strategy and design thinking and a greater clarification on how to make the best use of the latter for the first.
By Henry N•
May 26, 2020
It was a bit too basic and lacked the depth I expected in how to utilize the tools. I know a little bit more about the tools discussed in this course now. But I haven't really acquired a greater skill level in them.
By diptiaga@gmail.com•
Jan 29, 2021
Overall, this was a good course. Wide range of learning modes were used including Guest and faculty lectures, case studies and assignments (both objective and subjective). The course was well structured and uniformly distributed across 5 weeks which made it easier for working professionals like me to complete within the schedule. However, there are a couple of things which can be improved: The peer review can be more elaborate and categorized so that there is an apple to apple comparison between the assignments. Also, if we can add a few more frameworks from corporate perspective, it will be great. All in all, a good use of my time and will definitely help me in my day to day professional life.
By Oleg V•
Aug 5, 2021
The solid and well-balanced course mostly focused on beginners, however, some pro tips are also there. Great opportunity to learn Design strategy implementation of refresh knowledge if you are already familiar with this methodology. Thank you for the course! learning process feedback: Some topics should be investigated in a bit deeper manner and provide examples (at least for POV and PDS). As well as some sources should be updated to more contemporary to reflect current business trends and situation.
By Rajesh P•
Jul 23, 2019
It was my pleasure to go through the course, the content of the course has been well thought through, quality of the videos were too good. If offered enough opportunity to do home work. I feel worth attending the course to update on the fundamentals of design thinking,.
One suggestion....The course is still one way, can you make it interactive (involving facilitator) , may be new dimension to e learning.
By Aditya J•
Oct 7, 2020
The course helped me in understanding the nuances of design thinking and gave me a broader perspective to approach a business problem and solving it by looking at all the possible solutions. Once listed, each solution itself could open up a new business strategy apt for the organization esp the Business Canvas model. The faculty was great in delivering the sessions. Cheers to the team !!
By Leah M•
Jan 31, 2021
This was a great extension of the Design Thinking Class (Think, Make, Break, Repeat) by University of Sydney. This class allowed me to apply what I learned in Design Thinking and work on a real business model. In this class, we also had a lot of hands-on exercises creating personas, defining the problem statement, and creating a prototype. This class was worthwhile and I learned a lot!
By Poleth Y R R•
Jul 7, 2020
It was an exciting experience to apply the techniques I've learnt in order to solve problems in our organisation's studio. All the information it is really clear and accessible for us.
I might recommend you to give more examples about business model canvas to complete the final project successful.
Congratulations!! Great teachers and great knowledge.
By Romualdas Į•
Oct 1, 2020
Great course consisting of video lectures, worksheets for particular tasks, case studies of real successful companies, pop-up questionnaires incorporated in video lessons make learning material more compelling and practical. Highly recommend to everyone working directly with problem solving in corporate as well as startup organisation.
By Alvaro F•
Sep 2, 2020
In general a very good course. take it keeping an open mind, although we tend to think of prototyping as something for physical tangible products or software the process learned in the course can be applied to most aspects of life and business. I would recommend to anyone looking to be an entrepreneur or whom leads people in a company.
By Renil R K•
May 31, 2020
Design Strategy is an excellent course provided by #SydneyUniversity.
It helps to structure our product ideas to create prototypes, identify customer and their pain points, deliver value and update regularly through a human centric approach.
Very much liked the way each lesson is taught by the professors with the live examples
By Vikas R•
May 2, 2020
Journey of 5 week came to an end. It was a wonderful course who have let me introduced to the intrinsic details of product development and how corporate strategy is intertwined to come up with successful ideas. Course was well structure and explained with UBank and SwissRe case studies.Thanks to the teacher and faculties.
By Toyin A•
Dec 10, 2021
Very enlightening and clear lectures through outstanding faculty with relevant case studies. This course opened new vistas of thoughts on creating sustainable business solutions by paying more attention to the target market from inception. Big thanks to the University of Sydney and Coursera for putting this together.
By Thomas Z•
Dec 10, 2021
Combining Design Thinking and Corporate Strategy creates a powerful tool. The course focuses on Design Thinking, has little detail on general strategy topics. Most examples are product-oriented. Absolutely recommend the course for a first intro into Design Thinking and very high level Corporate Strategy topics.