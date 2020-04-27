The evolution of design has seen it become a discipline no longer limited to the concerns of a singular, specific domain and develop to become a pathway for solving complex, nonlinear problems. Design is becoming a capability-enhancing skill, equipping people with the ability to deal with uncertainty, complexity and failure.
The University of Sydney
Introducing design
This module introduces the concept of human-centred design and explores its role for innovation. We give a short introduction to design innovation and review the process that design innovation projects typically follow. The module also features interviews with industry experts about their views on what design innovation is and how it is applied in industry.
Design thinking
This module provides you with an understanding of the first step in any design innovation project, which we refer to as design thinking. We discuss its role in the human-centred design process and how it relates to innovation. The module will also examine some of the tools used to collect data about users and customers. Industry experts explain the role of this step and the methods they use through concrete case studies.
Design making
In this module, we look at the design making part of the process. In design making, user or customer data is turned into concepts, prototypes and minimum viable products, which can be used to gain initial feedback about ideas. Industry experts discuss the importance of ideation and prototyping in the design industry.
Design breaking
This module looks at the value of evaluating designs, referred to as the design breaking part of a design innovation process. We explain some methods for evaluating design solutions, introduce fundamental design principles and see how designers are applying these methods in industry design innovation projects.
I really like this course.i had learned many thing.this course will help me in my entire life.the design process they explained is amazing and very practical.
Good interviews and videos. Readings could be prepared a bit more or some with some more sketches. Overall a good course with new view points and ideas.\n\nthank you
Fantastic course - i found the content covered in this course to be so informative, and relatable in my current role in Learning and Development!! Thank you so much! :)
I appreciate the realistic course structure, use cases, references and good opportunity to review project submissions by other learners. Thank you Instructors!
