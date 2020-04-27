About this Course

98,249 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,041 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introducing design

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Design thinking

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Design making

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Design breaking

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION THROUGH DESIGN: THINK, MAKE, BREAK, REPEAT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder