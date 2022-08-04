About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Intermediate Level

Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine design thinking methodologies and essentials

  • Choose a business model to maximize opportunity and manage shifts

  • Assess challenges in the design process

  • Develop solutions to design challenges and problems

Skills you will gain

  • Business Model Selection
  • Prototyping
  • Heuristic Analysis
  • Conversion Funnels
  • Growth Hacking
Course 3 of 4 in the
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Intermediate Level

Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by



Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Alternative Design Methodologies

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Choosing a Business Model to Take Your Solution to Market

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Design Tools to Evolve Your Business Model in Market

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Pain Points and Success

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization

Business Innovation and Digital Disruption

