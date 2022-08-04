This rigorous online course shows you how to use design to generate innovative business solutions. It starts by focusing on alternative design methodologies, including the non-negotiable essentials: design thinking methodology and jobs to be done. It then delves into strategies for choosing the right business model. This includes exploring value-creating and sustainable business models. After covering these foundational concepts, the course examines design tools that can be used to develop the business model in market by creating shared value and tips to manage the conversion funnel. The course concludes by looking at digital dynamics and providing insider tips to promote success.
This course is part of the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.
Examine design thinking methodologies and essentials
Choose a business model to maximize opportunity and manage shifts
Assess challenges in the design process
Develop solutions to design challenges and problems
- Business Model Selection
- Prototyping
- Heuristic Analysis
- Conversion Funnels
- Growth Hacking
Alternative Design Methodologies
Choosing a Business Model to Take Your Solution to Market
Design Tools to Evolve Your Business Model in Market
Pain Points and Success
About the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
