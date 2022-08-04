Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Design to Generate Innovative Business Solutions by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
This rigorous online course shows you how to use design to generate innovative business solutions. It starts by focusing on alternative design methodologies, including the non-negotiable essentials: design thinking methodology and jobs to be done. It then delves into strategies for choosing the right business model. This includes exploring value-creating and sustainable business models. After covering these foundational concepts, the course examines design tools that can be used to develop the business model in market by creating shared value and tips to manage the conversion funnel. The course concludes by looking at digital dynamics and providing insider tips to promote success.
To succeed in this specialization, you should be a professional with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in a design role or working with designers is helpful.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Examine design thinking methodologies and essentials
- Choose a business model to maximize opportunity and manage shifts
- Assess challenges in the design process
- Develop solutions to design challenges and problems...