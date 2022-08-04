About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Intermediate Level

Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the importance of design and the responsibilities of designers

  • Examine the expanding role of design and the tools helping it grow

  • Analyze how design frameworks can help you find opportunities and frame problem statements

  • Assess opportunities, experiences, and the use of a canvas

Skills you will gain

  • Design Thinking
  • Portfolio Selection
  • Innovation
  • Business Model Canvas
  • Design And Product
Course 2 of 4 in the
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Intermediate Level

Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Creative Problem Solving: Using Design as a Toolkit

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Calling Skilled Practitioners: The Need as Opportunity Space Grows

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Unpacking the Double Diamond Method

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Validating an Opportunity

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization

Business Innovation and Digital Disruption

