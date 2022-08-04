This exciting online course helps you understand design methods and how to use them to identify business opportunities. It starts by focusing on the importance of design in a changing world by examining VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) and the 4Cs (critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity). It then delves into the ways opportunities for design are growing in emerging markets and the need for designers to practice their craft as artisans. This includes exploration of the Empathy and Excellence framework. After covering these foundational concepts, the course examines the Double Diamond methodology in detail. It concludes by exploring ways to validate an opportunity by assessing risk versus value and testing your thinking with a canvas.
This course is part of the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Professionals with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in design or working with designers is helpful.
Understand the importance of design and the responsibilities of designers
Examine the expanding role of design and the tools helping it grow
Analyze how design frameworks can help you find opportunities and frame problem statements
Assess opportunities, experiences, and the use of a canvas
- Design Thinking
- Portfolio Selection
- Innovation
- Business Model Canvas
- Design And Product
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Creative Problem Solving: Using Design as a Toolkit
Calling Skilled Practitioners: The Need as Opportunity Space Grows
Unpacking the Double Diamond Method
Validating an Opportunity
