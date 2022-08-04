Profile

Terry Behan

Design Expert

    Bio

    Terry uses digital, data, and design to solve for social challenges linked to the United Nations Development Goals. Terry features on a number of podcasts and on TV as an analyst on design, innovation and the social impact of technology. He is a fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and serves on the board of the SA Design Foundation. He is an investor in social impact programs in GBV and digital education. Additionally, Terry is a faculty member at GIBS Business School, where he teaches a number of design and innovation modules to MBA students and corporate executives. Terry uses design to disrupt traditional business models and to create innovative social and commercial solutions that seek to address the challenges of our time. He has strong global and emerging market experience and has actively worked in over a dozen markets across the world. Terry has a BA in Brand Leadership and an MSc in Strategic Design from Parsons.

    Courses

    Using Design to Generate Innovative Business Solutions

    Leveraging Design Methods to Identify Business Opportunities

