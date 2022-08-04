About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 4 of 4 in the
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Intermediate Level

No prior experience needed.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity and innovation
  • Business Strategy
  • Brand
  • Storytelling
  • Organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

What is Storytelling?

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Strategic Storytelling

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Data Storytelling

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Brand Storytelling

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

