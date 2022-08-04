In this fascinating online course you will be able to explain the concept of storytelling, how can be used on any organization or personal brand. Also, you will acquire the tools to create brand stories through traditional and new media communication channels. By taking this course, you will be able to critically evaluate the utilization of narrative strategies across different sectors and genres and apply a storytelling method to a practical project.
This course is part of the Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Skills you will gain
- Creativity and innovation
- Business Strategy
- Brand
- Storytelling
- Organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
What is Storytelling?
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Strategic Storytelling
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Data Storytelling
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Brand Storytelling
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
